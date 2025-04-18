EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability associated with a trough will maintain a heightened chance of showers over the BVI tonight and tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

