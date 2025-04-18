Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Synopsis: Instability associated with a trough will maintain a heightened chance of showers over the BVI tonight and tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

 

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

