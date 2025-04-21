EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

8
Synopsis: A moderate breeze out of the north, could push shallow clouds over the BVI tonight and tomorrow
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of light evening showers
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Winds: North-northeasterly at 6 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:37 pm.
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.