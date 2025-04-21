EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate breeze out of the north, could push shallow clouds over the BVI tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of light evening showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: North-northeasterly at 6 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:37 pm.