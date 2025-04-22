EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will persist across the region. Meanwhile, dry and stable atmospheric conditions will restrict shower activities across the area.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair conditions

Weather tomorrow: Mostly fair and sunny

Winds: Northeast 7 to 13 km/h or 4 to 8 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

