EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A gradual increase in moisture in association with a trough will take place over the BVI during the next 24 hours, and this will heighten the chance of showers over these islands
Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Weather tomorrow: Becoming increasingly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of afternoon showers
Winds: East-northeast at 6-14mph becoming more easterly tomorrow afternoon.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaste
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.