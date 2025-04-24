EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A gradual increase in moisture in association with a trough will take place over the BVI during the next 24 hours, and this will heighten the chance of showers over these islands

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Becoming increasingly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of afternoon showers

Winds: East-northeast at 6-14mph becoming more easterly tomorrow afternoon.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaste

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

