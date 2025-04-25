EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent trough could generate unstable weather over the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with brief periods of showers.

Winds: East-northeast tonight and east-southeast tomorrow at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:38 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

