EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent trough could generate unstable weather over the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with brief periods of showers.

Winds: East-northeast tonight and east-southeast tomorrow at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:38 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

