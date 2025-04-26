EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH CHANCE OF SHOWERS POSSIBLE DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Synopsis: Instability along with available moisture lingering across the area will continue to generate cloudy skies and trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:39 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.