EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture combined with incoming pockets of moisture on a moderate wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:39 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.