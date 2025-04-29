EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with the presence of a low level trough, along with light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could create an environment conducive to a heightened chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.

Winds: East-northeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:39 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster