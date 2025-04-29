Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with the presence of a low level trough, along with light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could create an environment conducive to a heightened chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.

Winds: East-northeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:39 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

