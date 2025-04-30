EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Elevated moisture levels associated with a trough will remain over the BVI tonight and tomorrow, and this will contribute to a heightened chance of showers over the islands during the next 24 hours. Precipitation accumulation could total between 5 to 12.5 mm or .20 to .50 inch

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of spotty showers

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of light to moderate precipitation

Winds: East at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph, becoming variable mainly overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.