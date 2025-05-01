Home Latest News EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Unsettled weather conditions associated with a shear line will continue to affect the area over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and a 20 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow:  5:51 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

