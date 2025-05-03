EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough in the vicinity of the region will maintain periods of unsettled conditions across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster