EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough will continue to maintain periods of cloudiness and showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a 30 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms

Winds: East 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster