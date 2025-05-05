Home Latest News EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Latest NewsWeather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
written by Jacob Adolphus 0 comments

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent weak trough, along with light winds and general atmospheric heating will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the island occasionally during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile a drier and more settled air mass will restrict shower activity across the BVI during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief isolated shower.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow:  5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:

REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – MAY TO JULY

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES,

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:
REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – MAY TO JULY
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign