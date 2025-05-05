EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent weak trough, along with light winds and general atmospheric heating will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the island occasionally during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile a drier and more settled air mass will restrict shower activity across the BVI during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief isolated shower.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.