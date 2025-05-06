EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Moisture in the lower atmosphere is forecast to decrease, and this will restrict the formation of significant shower activity over those islands

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy with a 40 percent of moderate chance of brief passing showers

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.