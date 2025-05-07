EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Moist and unstable conditions in association with a trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, will support cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1.0 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster