Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Synopsis: Moist and unstable conditions in association with a trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, will support cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1.0 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES,

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES,

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign