EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Moisture and instability continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands and will support cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours. Possible rainfall total for the period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 30 percent or a low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a 30 percent or a low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.