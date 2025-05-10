EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to transport low level moisture across the region. This will likely result in some passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gust to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.