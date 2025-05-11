EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SUNDAY, May 11, 2025

Synopsis: A strong Atlantic High Pressure system is the dominant feature across the area. A moderate to fresh trade wind flow generated by the presence of this system will continue to transport shallow pockets of low level moisture which could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.