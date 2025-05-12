EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze will continue to blow over the BVI, and this will push shallow cloud patches over those islands at times.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet; Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.