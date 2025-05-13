EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature generating moderate to fresh winds across the area, resulting in slightly elevated seas. Meanwhile, generally settled weather is anticipated due to low moisture levels.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 20 to 37 km/h or 13 to 23 mph with gusts as high as 57 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.