EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH CHANCE OF SHOWERS DURING THE NEXT 24 HRS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION

Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This along with available moisture is likely to generate some showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 30 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 t o 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:45 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: