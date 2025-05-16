EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH CHANCE OF SHOWERS DURING THE NEXT 24 HRS
SMALL CRAFT CAUTION
Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This along with available moisture is likely to generate some showers across the area.
Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 30 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.
Winds: East 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 t o 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:45 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster