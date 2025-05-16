Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
HIGH CHANCE OF SHOWERS DURING THE NEXT 24 HRS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION 

 

Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This along with available moisture is likely to generate some showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 30 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 t o 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:45 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

