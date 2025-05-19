EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a ridge building across the area, periods of cloudiness and showers are possible as pockets of moisture traverse the islands on the wind flow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of moderate showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of moderate showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.