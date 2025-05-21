EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Generally settled conditions associated with the Atlantic high-pressure system will prevail across the islands. Relatively low moisture levels, coupled with the presence of Saharan dust, will continue to restrict significant shower activity over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy, with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hazy, with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 36 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

