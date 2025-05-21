Home Latest News EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Generally settled conditions associated with the Atlantic high-pressure system will prevail across the islands. Relatively low moisture levels, coupled with the presence of Saharan dust, will continue to restrict significant shower activity over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy, with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hazy, with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 36 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

