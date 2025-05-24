EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow, generated by an Atlantic High Pressure system, will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture across the area which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:48 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster