Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

WIND GUSTS NEAR 31MPH POSSIBLE, SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture on a moderate to fresh wind-flow will continue to traverse the area. This may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands over the next twenty-four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts of 51 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:49 pm.

 

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

ACTUALIZACIÓN DE LA CALIDAD DEL AIRE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

AIR QUALITY UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign