EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

WIND GUSTS NEAR 31MPH POSSIBLE, SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture on a moderate to fresh wind-flow will continue to traverse the area. This may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands over the next twenty-four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts of 51 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:49 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola