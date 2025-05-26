EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability in association with a passing tropical wave, coupled with a favorable upper level trough, will maintain periods of unsettled weather.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.