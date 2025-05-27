EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite relatively settled atmospheric conditions across the area during the next 24 hours, shallow patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture moving across the area on a moderate to sometimes fresh wind flow could still lead to at most a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands. Meanwhile, the presence of Saharan dust will maintain reduced air quality.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

