EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze will continue to persist across the region. Available low level moisture could generate a few brief showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.