EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with the northern edge of an approaching tropical wave along with available low level pockets of moisture moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.
Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:50 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster