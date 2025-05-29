EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with the northern edge of an approaching tropical wave along with available low level pockets of moisture moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:50 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: