EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SAHARA DUST EXPECTED TO CONTINUE REDUCING AIR QUALITY

HIGH WIND GUST POSSIBLE NEAR 30 MPH

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze associated with a broad central Atlantic high pressure system will continue to push shallow clouds over the islands and these could generate brief showers at times. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will be reducing air quality over the islands

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing showers

Winds: East-southeast at 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet: Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:50 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

