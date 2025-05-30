EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SAHARA DUST EXPECTED TO CONTINUE REDUCING AIR QUALITY
HIGH WIND GUST POSSIBLE NEAR 30 MPH
Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze associated with a broad central Atlantic high pressure system will continue to push shallow clouds over the islands and these could generate brief showers at times. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will be reducing air quality over the islands
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers
Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing showers
Winds: East-southeast at 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet: Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:50 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster