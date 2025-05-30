Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
SAHARA DUST EXPECTED TO CONTINUE REDUCING AIR QUALITY

HIGH WIND GUST POSSIBLE NEAR 30 MPH

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze associated with a broad central Atlantic high pressure system will continue to push shallow clouds over the islands and these could generate brief showers at times. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will be reducing air quality over the islands

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing showers

Winds: East-southeast at 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet: Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:50 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

