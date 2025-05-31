EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will restrict shower activity across the British Virgin Islands

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 31 km/h or 9 to 20 mph with possible higher gusts of 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:51 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.