EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SAHARA DUST CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE TERRITORY

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours. During this time, shallow patches of low-level clouds will continue to move across the area. Meanwhile, the presence of the Saharan dust will persist in varying concentrations.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy.

Winds: East at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:51 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

