EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours. During this time, shallow patches of low-level clouds will continue to move across the area. Meanwhile, the presence of the Saharan dust will persist across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.