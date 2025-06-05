EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate breeze will continue to transport shallow clouds with the likelihood of brief passing showers over the Leeward and BVI at times

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph, becoming lighter in some places overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.