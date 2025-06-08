Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
SAHARAN DUST EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE TERRITORY DURING THE NEXT 24HRS

WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE NEAR 35MPH

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours. During this time, low level moisture embedded in the wind flow is likely to trigger periods of passing showers across the islands. Meanwhile, the presence of the Saharan dust will persist in varying concentrations.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with possible gust to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:54 pm.

 

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

 

