EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions coupled with Sahara dust will tend to restrict shower activities across the area. Meanwhile, a moderate to fresh wind flow will maintain choppy seas across the region.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.