EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a stable and dusty air mass that has somewhat reduced air quality, shallow, low-level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower, mainly during the morning.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph, mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.