EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze is forecast to continue over the islands tonight and tomorrow. Even though moisture levels are expected to decrease further and limit shower activity, the breeze could still generate shallow cloud patches, which could be pushed over the islands at times

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of a brief shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of a brief afternoon shower

Winds: East at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with gusts to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Small Craft and High Surf advisories remain in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

