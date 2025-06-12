EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS.

Synopsis: Generally settled weather is expected for the period. Meanwhile seas, remain elevated due to a moderate to fresh breeze coupled with ground swells.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of a shower.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.