EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS.

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure will persist across the area, restricting shower activity over and around the islands in the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.