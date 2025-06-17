EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS.

16
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue to keep rainfall activity minimal over the Leewards and BVI tonight and tomorrow.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower
Winds: Easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 44 km/h or 28 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:56 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.