EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS.

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue to keep rainfall activity minimal over the Leewards and BVI tonight and tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower

Winds: Easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 44 km/h or 28 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:56 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster