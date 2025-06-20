EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS.

Synopsis: An influx of low level moisture brought into the area on a moderate wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands over the next twenty-four hours

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 15 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:57