EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS.

Synopsis: An influx of low level moisture brought into the area on a moderate wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands over the next twenty-four hours
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: East at 15 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:57
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.