EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate breeze will maintain a moderate chance of showers over BVI tonight. By tomorrow, a higher chance of showers is expected due the passage of a weak shearline

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with occasional brief showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with higher spells over elevated terrain. Gusts to 44km/h or 28 mph are possible in some some showers tomorrow.

Seas: Please refer to www.antiguamet.com/Marine.html for guidance.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola