EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate breeze will maintain a moderate chance of showers over BVI tonight. By tomorrow, a higher chance of showers is expected due the passage of a weak shearline
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower
Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with occasional brief showers
Winds: Generally easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with higher spells over elevated terrain. Gusts to 44km/h or 28 mph are possible in some some showers tomorrow.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.
