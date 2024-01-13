EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will result in a generally settled atmosphere.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

