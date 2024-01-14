EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Subsidence in association with a broad ridge pattern will maintain relatively stable atmospheric conditions over the next twenty-four hours. However, moisture embedded in the wind flow may generate low level patches of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with higher gusts..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a Small Craft Caution is in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola