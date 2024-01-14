EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Subsidence in association with a broad ridge pattern will maintain relatively stable atmospheric conditions over the next twenty-four hours. However, moisture embedded in the wind flow may generate low level patches of cloudiness and showers across the islands.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with higher gusts..
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a Small Craft Caution is in effect..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life