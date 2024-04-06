EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Low moisture levels together with a broad area of high pressure will restrict shower activity over the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at less than 10 mph or 17 km/h.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.

