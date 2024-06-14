EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Available low level moisture within in a southeasterly windflow, coupled by weak instablity, will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the BVI tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph becoming variable in some places tonight.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

For more information see the link below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

