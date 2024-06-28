EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with an approaching Tropical Wave maintains a heightened chance of showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy to Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 13 to 31 km/h or 8 to 20 mph with gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

