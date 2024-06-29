EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave coupled with a moderate to fresh wind flow could bring brief shower activity across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent or moderate chance of periodic showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent or moderate chance of periodic showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.