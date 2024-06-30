EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. However, cloudiness and showers in association with the passage of Hurricane Beryl will move across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands on Monday.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and hazy.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy, becoming increasingly cloudy with a high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast to east at 26 to 44 km/h or 16 to 28 mph with possible higher gusts to 69 km/h or 43 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. The small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life